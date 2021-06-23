Anupam Kher: Most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday to share that he is travelling back to Mumbai from hometown Shimla where he spent a few days with his mother Dulari Kher.

"The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless," Kher shared on Instagram.