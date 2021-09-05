Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah starrer 'A Wednesday' clocks 13 years

Actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film along with a still of his character from the movie. He expressed his gratitude for all the "love and appreciation"."One of the most iconic films of our times #AWednesday completes 13years today. Thank you @neerajpofficial, #ShitalBhatia #AnjumRizvi for making me part of this gem of a film. Thank you #Neeraj for your love, warmth & appreciation over the last 13th years! It means the world to me #13YearsOfAWednesday #IndianCinema #LandmarkFilm #NaseerudinShah #AnupamKher," he captioned the post.Director Neeraj Pandey also took to his Instagram handle and shared posters of the film along with the caption, "13 years on this day, a journey began. Dedicated to our audiences world over. Your love, blessings and encouragement made it all possible."The film depicted an about-to-retire police commissioner (Anupam Kher) narrating a sequence of events of the most astounding day of his career, that unfolded on a particular Wednesday.After receiving an anonymous tip about a bomb, the police commissioner must negotiate with the terrorist, who demands the release of four militants.The thriller drama about a common man's plight and pain projected heroism and terrorism in a never-seen-before way.The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Shital Bhatia and Anjum Rizvi. (ANI)