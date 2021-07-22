Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta share first look of 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

"Presenting the first look of my new film#ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant@neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!," wrote Anupam Kher on his Instagram page, mentioning in the hashtag that this is his 519th film.

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta took to social media on Thursday to share the first look of their new film "Shiv Shastri Balboa", directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

Neena Gupta also posted on her Instagram account: "Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new film#ShivShastriBalboa #RockyBalboa #519thFilm#AnIndianInAmerica #Humour#Drama #family."

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher will be back on the screen after many years.

In the first look Anupam Kher is seen dressed in a white ganji and blue jeans and some beaded neck pieces whereas Neena Gupta is dressed in a maroon dress with pearl necklaces.

Anupam Kher was last seen in 2019 in the film "The Accidental Prime Minister".

Neena Gupta's last film was "Sardar ka Grandson". Her upcoming films are "83", "Dial 100", "Gwalior", and "Goodbye".

--IANS

eka/ym/bg