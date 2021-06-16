Anupam Kher off to Shimla home with his mother

Kher shared a video where he is seen walking hand in hand with his mother inside Mumbai airport. Asked where she is headed to, Dulari replies in Hindi: "To our home in Shimla."

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday to inform that he is headed for his home in Shimla after a gap of two years. The actor is accompanied by his mother Dulari Kher.

"Taking Mom home in Shimla after two years. She has stayed indoors all this time. Now vaccinated with both jabs. She is excited and ecstatic like a child!! Jai Ho! #DulariRocks #Home #Life #Happy," Kher shared on Instagram.

On Tuesday evening, Anupam Kher shared a throwback photograph where he is seen posing in a simple Kurta pajama together with Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan, who holds a plate of food.

"When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are @apnabhidu!! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. With #Jackie and @iamsrk!! From my album of memories! #Friends #Actors #OldPics #Memories," Kher captioned the photo.

