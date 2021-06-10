Anupam Kher says his Twitter following shrunk by 80,000 in 36 hours

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher on Thursday alleged that his follower count on Twitter has reduced drastically in the last 36 hours.

The actor tweeted revealing the figures and said he is curious to learn whether it is a technical glitch or something else.

"Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 less followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet," Kher tweeted on Thursday.