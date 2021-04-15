Anupam Kher sees 'light' despite the 'darkness'

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to post a message of hope for fans on Thursday.

"Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness!" he wrote, with a picture where he is seen smiling warmly.

Kher's wife, actress Kirron Kher, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. She is currently undergoing treatment. The actor shared this with his fans on social media a few days back.