Anupam Kher shares glimpse of his first look from 'Uunchai'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a black and white selfie from the sets of the film which is currently under production at Mount Everest in Nepal.Anupam could be seen donning big frame spectacles, and a wig as he clicks a selfie in the backdrop of Mount Everest."The sun will drive away my clouds!! :) #Uunchai," the National Film Award-winning actor wrote in the caption of the post.Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Uunchai' is touted as a film based on friendship. Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'Apart from Anupam, the film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa. (ANI)