Anupam Kher shares 'today's headlines'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher gave a wonky new meaning to the term 'headlines', with his latest post on Wednesday.

"Today's Headlines!" he wrote as caption, with a picture he posted on Instagram of his of his forehead and the lines on it. Fans were naturally amused.

On April 15, Kher had shared that his actress-politician wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. She is currently undergoing treatment.