Anupam Kher takes first dose Covid vaccine

Anupam Kher uploaded a video that has him getting vaccinated at a medical facility, and thanked the medical staff and government of India for the vaccination.

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday informed his fans about getting vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19. The actor posted the update on Twitter.

"Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!" Kher's caption read.

The actor celebrated turning 66 with school children, and he will soon be seen in the short film along with Aahana Kumra, titled "Happy Birthday". He has also wrapped up the shoot of his portions in the upcoming film, "The Kashmir Files".

Recently, he shocked fans when he uploaded a picture on his social media in a get-up that made him look completely different. He teased his fans with the caption: ""Duality is not a story. Duality is just a complexity. Something exciting, something complex coming your way! Watch out for this space! #Actor #ActorsLife #NewBegining #Movie," he captioned the pictures."

