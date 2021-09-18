Anupam Kher to get honorary doctorate from American university

"It is an honour to be the first recipient of the Honorary Doctorate award from the Hindu University of America. I believe, through Hinduism, we can learn and understand the importance of harmony and acceptance. I wish to promote the same message of peace even further with the Doctorate," said Anupam Kher in a statement.

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher has been invited by The Hindu University of America to be conferred the prestigious Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Studies at a simple Hindu Vedic ceremony in Manhattan, New York on Saturday.

Speaking about Kher, Ved Nanda, Chair, Board of Trustees, said, "The Hindu University of America is privileged to confer its inaugural Honorary Doctoral degree on Padma Bhushan Sri Anupam Kher."

The Hindu University of America is a non-profit public charitable educational institution recognised as an online university with the mission to provide education in knowledge systems based on Hindu thought, involving critical inquiry, ethics, and self-reflection.

"Anupam Kher Ji, we indeed are honoured that you have graciously consented to accept the historic award of the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Hindu Studies from HUA. You are a constant source of inspiration to us all, and we express our deep appreciation for your monumental contributions," expressed Nanda.

In a similar vein, Dr Jashvant Patel, Chair Finance Committee, said, "Shri Anupam Ji, The Hindu University is proud and privileged to honour you with the Doctorate degree in Hindu Studies. In your life's journey, you have demonstrated and harmonized the wisdom, courage, and commitment in your growth with complete spiritual devotion. You would be a Sage-like role model of inspiration for our students, faculties, and trustees alike to learn and impart Vedic knowledge from the University. The Trustees of HUA are looking forward to having a closer association with you and your work on Hindu Sanskriti."

Apart from headlining more than 500 films globally and 100 plays, Kher is also the recipient of the IIFA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema, was nominated for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), and achieved a record-breaking streak of winning eight consecutive Filmfare Awards. Kher has also been honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 2014 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his outstanding work in cinema.

His latest book as an author 'Your Best Day Is Today' is his third bestselling book in a row.

The veteran actor was last seen as a narrator in the TV documentary 'Bhuj: The Day India Shook'.

Kher will next be seen in his 519th film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' opposite Neena Gupta.

