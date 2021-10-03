Anupam Kher to start shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Oonchai'

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Oonchai', which is touted as a friendship film, also features Boman Irani.Excited about the shoot, Anupam took to Instagram and wrote, "And suddenly you realise... It is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings!"He also shared a few pictures of himself at Mumbai airport, hinting that he is heading to a new location for the film's shoot."Pic clicked by my friend @boman_irani #Oonchai @rajshrifilms #SoorajBarjatya," he added.Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.(ANI)