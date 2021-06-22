Anupam Kher tries archery for the first time in hometown Shimla

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been trying out archery for the first time lately, during his current stay in hometown Shimla. Kher posted a video clip from lush Mashobra valley on Tuesday that shows him taking aim.

"I know I am little away from bullseye but it was great fun trying out archery for the first time in my life. It took me more than half an hour to get the posture right," he wrote alongside the video.