Anupam Kher was super friendly on sets: 'Connect' director Ashwin Saravanan

Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) The entire team of director Ashwin Saravanan's 'Connect', featuring actress Nayanthara in the lead, seems to be super excited about the fact that Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has played an important role in their film.

Says director Ashwin Saravanan, "We are glad we got him on board as one of the principal actors in our film. We have grown up watching him in films and it is indeed a matter of pride for us to have him on board. He was super friendly and more than accommodative during the discussions on his role and on the sets. He has expressed his happiness at being associated with a Tamil film."