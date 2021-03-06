Anupama Parameswaran not to marry Jasprit Bumrah, says family

There have been some gossips linking Indian cricket’s key bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Premam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

The rumour mills started working overtime when Bumrah opted out of the fourth test against England with speculations of the cricketer getting married.

Meanwhile, actress Anupama Parameswaran’s post about her plans to go to Dwarka added to the rumours, as there have been gossips about their alleged “affair” as they follow each other on Instagram.