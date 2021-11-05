Anupama Solanki all tied up with 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' tongue twister

"I mostly bond with 'Chikoo' (Vashnavi Prajapati) on set. Children are innocent and cute, so I love their innocence," she said.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Anupama Solanki is enjoying working on 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei', and has shared the name of that one person whom she really bonds with on the set.

She plays 'Rashee Punjwani' in the show. "I am attracted to this character because she is very royal, rich and has a strong authority," she added.

It was difficult for her to relate to her character because she has authority and power. "But I am very bubbly in real life," said Anupama.

On working with producers Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, she said: "It is a great experience to work with Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha. They are very supportive and familiar."

She found everything great about the show, but its title was more like a tongue twister for her. "Honestly speaking when I heard this name, I was not able to pronounce this name because it was like some tongue twister 'Chikoo ki mummy durr kie.' I had never heard it in my life. Generally, our neighbors say xyz's mummy but this was a very unique name 'Chikoo ki mummy' that too 'durr kie'," she said.

She believes that content is most important for any show to be successful. "If the subject is weak then you can't do anything," she explained.

