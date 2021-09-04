Anupriya Goenka enjoying 'rare mix' of work and family in Manali

"I am shooting in Manali and luckily this time my sister could accompany me. We have a really strong bond and we have been wanting for a trip together, especially as the last two months were quite taxing for both of us... but work has always been my first priority and it kept me busy.

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Anupriya Goenka is currently shooting in Manali for web series 'Asur 2'. The actress decided to take her elder sister Priti along with her, so that the two could spend some much needed time together.

"So I took this opportunity of bringing her along to this shoot in Manali and whenever I am able to get some time off, I try and spend some time with my sister and my team," says the actress, who was also seen in the first part of 'Asur'.

The actress seems quite impressed with the musical talent in Manali.

"The music cafe scene along with the scenic locales is quite a big thing in Manali and we sisters are trying to make the most of it. We have witnessed some rare talent here and wonderfully warm people. My sis and my team (who has been there for me always) are finally able to chill, while working too (which is a rarity) while enjoying this gem of India, Manali," shares Anupriya.

--IANS

ym/in