Anuraag Malhan shares his interest in skills apart from acting

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Anuraag Malhan, known for playing the lead in TV show 'Sethji', is also passionate about painting and writing apart from acting.

He says: "Apart from acting, I enjoy painting and writing. They both are my imagination graphs. Reality has moved a lot ahead of our imagination. I feel true art baffles all emotions. Art need not be moral because morality is the result of human relationships. And art can define all relations. The best way to find peace is to paint as you feel. Being a pure artist, let your art be for art's sake. If others don't like what you imagine, let them stay on their own. I do that to please myself and find mental peace and relaxation."