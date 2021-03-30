Anurag Kashyap completes shoot of 'DoBaaraa'

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced the completion of his upcoming directorial "DoBaaraa" on Tuesday. The film stars Taapsee Pannu with her "Thappad" co-star Pavail Gulati.

Kashyap took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures. He captioned them as: "And it's a wrap... #DoBaaraa pics by... "