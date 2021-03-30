Anurag Kashyap completes shoot of 'DoBaaraa'

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 30th, 2021, 23:01:26hrs
Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced the completion of his upcoming directorial "DoBaaraa" on Tuesday. The film stars Taapsee Pannu with her "Thappad" co-star Pavail Gulati.

Kashyap took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures. He captioned them as: "And it's a wrap... #DoBaaraa pics by... "

The filmmaker tagged his cast and crew on the post.

The film is billed as a thriller, and Taapsee, who was not there on the last day, had a witty retort to Kashyap's post.

She wrote: "Mereko photoshop karke hi daal dete (you could have photoshopped me into the image)."

--IANS

ym/vnc

