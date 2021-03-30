Anurag Kashyap completes shoot of 'DoBaaraa'

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced the completion of his upcoming directorial "DoBaaraa" on Tuesday. The film stars Taapsee Pannu with her "Thappad" co-star Pavail Gulati.
Kashyap took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures. He captioned them as: "And it's a wrap... #DoBaaraa pics by... "
The filmmaker tagged his cast and crew on the post.
The film is billed as a thriller, and Taapsee, who was not there on the last day, had a witty retort to Kashyap's post.
She wrote: "Mereko photoshop karke hi daal dete (you could have photoshopped me into the image)."
