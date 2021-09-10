Anurag Kashyap receives sweet birthday wish from daughter Aaliyah

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah, who is currently living in the US, took to her Instagram Story and shared some of the fondest moments with her father in a collage. The star kid also dug out a childhood picture of herself with her father.Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthdayyy to the coolest old man I know. I love u and miss u papa."Aaliyah, just like her father, is also talented and runs a YouTube channel about lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. She has more than 90k subscribers and frequently shares content with her followers.For the unversed, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director shares daughter Aaliyah with his ex-wife and Indian film editor Aarti Bajaj. The duo married in 1997 and got divorced in 2009. (ANI)