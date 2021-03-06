Anurag Kashyap resumes 'Dobaaraa' shoot after IT raid, sends love to haters

The 'Ugly' director took to his social media handles and shared a BTS still with Taapsee Pannu from the sets of their outing 'Dobaaraa', announcing that they have resumed the movie's shoot. He wrote, "And we restart #DoBaaraa... with all our love to all the haters..."In the picture, Taapsee can be seen smiling candidly, looking stunning in her light-coloured saree, as Anurag playfully sits in her lap, with both of them posing for the camera.'Dobaaraa' marks the duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Anurag on board as a producer.The movie will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.This post from Anurag came hours after Taapsee ended her silence on social media regarding the IT raids, writing she was not 'so sasti anymore'.The actor and director resumed the shooting of their upcoming movie nearly three days after the Income Tax Department on March 3 began raiding entities connected to Taapsee and Anurag as well as his partners in the production house Phantom Films including film producer Vikas Bahl.Raids were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed were also covered.Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.Several political leaders and celebrities have reacted to the IT raids, including Rahul Gandhi and the Shiv Sena.Anurag and Taapsee are outspoken critics of the government and have lent their support to various causes, including the ongoing farmer protests against the three farm laws. (ANI)