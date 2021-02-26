Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah shares rape threat screen shots

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah took to Instagram on Friday to post screen shots of rape threats she has been receiving, among other derogatory comments, after she shared a photograph in lingerie recently.

"The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments, I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kinds of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other.