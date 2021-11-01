Anusha Dandekar reveals she cheated on her ex-partner in early 20s

Taking to her Instagram Story, Anusha wrote, "Send me a Number," for her fans. What followed next was a series of random numbers, pictures and revelations including things that turn her off, insecurities, and childhood confessions.The revelation which grabbed most eyeballs was that the VJ-actor revealed that she was "torn, confused" during her 20s and cheated on her then-partner."I did in my early 20's, I was torn, confused and well figuring myself out. No excuses just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today," she wrote.Last year, Anusha and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra broke up after three years of dating. Anusha had allegedly hinted that Karan had lied and cheated on her.On the work front, Anusha has hosted several shows for MTV, including 'House of Style', 'Teen Diva' and 'Love School'. (ANI)