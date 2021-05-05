Anushka Ranjan urges all to take Covid protocols seriously

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan, who was last seen in the film "Gulabi Lens", has urged all to take protocols seriously, given the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"Let's all stay strong in this. We have a difficult situation at hand and we have to follow all protocols extremely seriously. If possible, let's double mask when we go out if we go out. We have to sanitise and maintain social distancing when we are out. Let's get vaccinated whenever the situation arises," Anushka said.