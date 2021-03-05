Anushka Sen on 'Crashh': Can't wait to be part of season 2

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sen had a lot of fun shooting for her debut web series "Crashh" and cannot wait for season 2.

"Crashh is my digital debut, and the response and love I have received for my work are so overwhelmingm:" she says, adding: "The shooting was so much fun that I never felt tired during the whole process. I am so thankful for the love the show and I have received. I can't wait to do more shows like this one and spread the message of love and family and work with the whole team again. I cannot wait to do a season 2 of the series possibly. Crashh is one of the best projects I have worked on so far," she says.