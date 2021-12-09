Anushka Sharma confirms Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are her new neighbours!

Earlier reports surfaced all over the internet that Katrina and Vicky have rented an apartment in the same dreamy sea-side facing building where Anushka resides with her husband-Indian test skipper Virat Kohli and their one-year-old daughter Vamika.Now after the couple has finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday, several rumours have turned out to be true.Soon after Katrina and Vick shared the official pictures from their dreamy nuptial rites, several celebrities poured in congratulatory messages for the stars in the comments section. Some stars even congratulated them with special notes on their respective social media handles.Anushka Sharma, who shares a close bond with Katrina, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding."While confirming the rumours, she wrote, "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house and we can stop hearing construction sounds."Anushka and Katrina have worked together in two films 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero' as leading ladies opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.Coming back to VicKat wedding, the couple took the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. (ANI)