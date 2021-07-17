Anushka Sharma posted a series of pics with Virat Kohli

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress-producer Anushka Sharma posted a series of pictures on Saturday featuring her and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The series of photos, as well as the caption, has Anushka jocularly referring to Virat as a fan who's chasing her for a picture.

"Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! Photo taken by another fan -- @cloverwootton," she wrote as caption.