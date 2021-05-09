Anushka Sharma thanks healthcare, frontline workers for 'working tirelessly'

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram, on Sunday, to thank all the healthcare and frontline workers for their dedicated efforts as India fights the second wave of the deadly Covid-19.

She posted a video with pictures of doctors, policemen and ambulances and wrote: "Thank You, A huge shoutout to all the frontliners working tirelessly day and night putting their lives at risk to save ours. India stands by you."