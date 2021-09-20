  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Tamil
  4. Anushka Shetty in Raghava Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2'?

Anushka Shetty in Raghava Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2'?

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 20th, 2021, 12:35:29hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Anushka Shetty in Raghava Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2'?

Anushka Shetty's last film is Nishabdham, a heavily criticized multilingual that was directly released on Amazon Prime. Anushka stayed away from Tamil and Telugu films for a while now despite many producers and directors approaching her.

Her last direct Tamil film Singam III (SI III) with Suriya. Now, reports say that director P Vasu and Raghava Lawrence have approached Anushka Shetty to play an important role in their upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 with Sun Pictures. Sources also say that Vadivelu is likely to play an important role in the film.


We have to wait and see whether Anushka Shetty would give her nod to the film or not. The film's production house Sun Pictures has no restriction on the budget, so they are ready to pay her a solid remuneration.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features