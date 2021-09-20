Anushka Shetty in Raghava Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2'?

Anushka Shetty's last film is Nishabdham, a heavily criticized multilingual that was directly released on Amazon Prime. Anushka stayed away from Tamil and Telugu films for a while now despite many producers and directors approaching her.

Her last direct Tamil film Singam III (SI III) with Suriya. Now, reports say that director P Vasu and Raghava Lawrence have approached Anushka Shetty to play an important role in their upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 with Sun Pictures. Sources also say that Vadivelu is likely to play an important role in the film.

