Anushka Shetty’s lockdown pic goes viral

Anushka Shetty’s latest picture has gone viral on social media. Seen in her tracksuit, Anushka seems to have gained weight. Chubby cheeks can be noticed prominently. Anushka Shetty has long been facing weight issues, which is one of the reasons why she has cut down on movies in recent years.

Luckily, Anushka is not getting trolled on social media for this photo. Fans are trending it with joy as she doesn’t make many public appearances.

Anushka Shetty is waiting to start the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film to be produced by UV Creations in the direction of Mahesh P. The film will also star Naveen Polishetty.

When the lockdown was imposed across India last year, celebrities had posted their home workout pictures. Now, many states including Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, and Andhra Pradesh (partial) have also imposed lockdown. But celebrities have been staying at their homes since last month as the shootings were stalled.

Looks like some of the celebrities have also stopped doing workouts during these stressful times. Recently Tamannaah was also spotted with chubby looks and she was trolled by some guys on social media.

