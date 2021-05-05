Anushka Shetty's motivational post to fans during the pandemic!

Popular Tamil and Telugu actress Anushka Shetty has posted a long note on her Instagram page to motivate fans during the pandemic.

"It's been trying times and each one out there are trying to do their best. Losses that can never be compensated. Let us all help each other to navigate through these tough times. Please please do follow the protocols. Stay at home, impose self lockdown, talk to your family and friends,. be in touch. Not everyone knows how to express what they feel. Do some breathing. Look for one positive thing every day. Stay positive we need that energy to lift all around. Help in ur own small way even if it means prayer. And we will get through this. Let us focus on what can be done in the moment and not drain energy on anything negative. We together truly can bring forward our strength of being human and get through this with grace. Loads of love and prayers", wrote Anushka Shetty on Instagram.