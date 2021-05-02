Anushka, Virat Kohli to help people as Covid rages

The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which she thanked her fans for all the lovely birthday messages she received. However, since the country is reeling under the exponential rise in Coronavirus cases, Anushka said that she did not feel like celebrating her birthday.Anushka further urged her fans to come together to unite and support the country in this hour of crisis amid the raging second wave of COVID, hinting that she and Virat too will soon be doing their bit for the nation.The second wave of coronavirus has infected lakhs of people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.India saw a record 3,92,448 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457.As the COVID-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries, and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators, doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19. Farhan Akhtar also shared the list of NGOs where his production company Excel Entertainment has donated for COVID relief.Suniel Shetty and Varun Dhawan also joined initiatives to donate free oxygen concentrators to the homes of BPL individuals and families.Apart from them, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.Anushka and Virat, who are undoubtedly one of the most loved and popular couples in Bollywood had recently welcomed their first child, Vamika in January earlier this year.The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)