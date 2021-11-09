Anushka's fans can finally watch her on big screens in 2022!

Anushka Shetty's last big-screen release was Bhaagamathie in 2018. Later, she appeared for a few minutes in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy before her OTT release Nishabdham in 2020. Now, nearly after four years, fans of the actress can watch her on the big screen in 2022.

Yes, Anushka Shetty has signed a multilingual film with director Mahesh Babu. The yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by UV Creations, the producers of Saaho and Radhe Shyam