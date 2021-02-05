Anushka’s Nishabadham flops on TV as well

Skipping the theatrical window, Anushka starrer ‘Nishabhadam’ premiered on an OTT platform last year. The thriller streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The much-hyped thriller received scathing reviews, and the response from the streaming audiences was the same.

The film recently had its premiere on TV, and the ratings are out. Despite the presence of Anushka, Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, and Subbaraju, ‘Nishabdham’ didn’t gain the attention of small screen audiences. It has garnered an abysmally low rating of 3.85 TVR in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.