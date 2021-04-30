Anushka’s wedding reports surface again

The reports about Anushka’s wedding often make headlines. First, it was speculated that she would get married to Prabhas. But both Anushka and Prabhas had put all the speculations to the rest by vehemently denying them. Later, her wedding with director Raghavendra Rao’s son has surfaced.

Now, the same speculations have started appearing again on social media. This time the rumors have linked her to a Dubai-based businessman. It is said that she would get married to a much younger businessman settled in Dubai.

Anushka, as always, is maintaining silence on these reports. It should be mentioned that Anushka has already signed a film for the production house UV Creations which will star ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ Naveen Polishetty as the male lead.

