Anya Taylor-Joy reflects on 'frightening' encounter with paparazzi

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy recently recalled a frightening incident with paparazzi during her trip to New York.



E! News reported that the 25-year-old actor got featured on the cover of Tatler magazine this month and in an interview with the publication, she recalled a "frightening" encounter with paparazzi during her recent New York trip.

Amid the sudden surge of fame following 'The Queen's Gambit', Taylor-Joy reflected on how she felt "physically not safe" after facing off against 20 photographers.

"Well, there are other times when you're just one person facing off against 20 and that's just physically not safe. It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street," she said.

Recalling the specific instance during a May trip to New York, where she was staying to host the season finale of Saturday Night Live, she said, "I went home and cried, but then I figured it out. The next morning, I went out and I said, 'Hello, my name is Anya. Let's lower down the camera and let's meet.'"

"I am not prey, I don't want to run. I'd rather be like, 'I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?"' the Golden Globe-winning actor continued.

As per E! News, Taylor-Joy is not the only star who has opened about her frightening encounter with the paparazzi. Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner also shared their experiences with professional photographers.

Earlier this year, Hailey, in an interview also said, "Every day we pull out of our house, there's someone there, waiting. To a certain extent, you have to understand what comes with this industry and this lifestyle, but I still don't understand how people can just take photos of you without your permission. But it does come with the territory. I just try to set my boundaries with them as much as possible." (ANI)

