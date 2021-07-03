AP records 2,930 more Covid infections, tally 18.9 lakh

As many as 4,346 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 18.5 lakh.

Amaravati, July 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday logged 2,930 new Covid cases, pushing the state's overall tally beyond 18.9 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 35,871.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 591, followed by Chittoor (443), Prakasam (363), West Godavari (338), Guntur (236), Krishna (204), Nellore (185), Kurnool (119), Kadapa (117), Srikakulam (105), Anantapur (100), Visakhapatnam (70) and Vizianagaram (59).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, just shy of 20,000 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 36 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 12,815.

With 90,532 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.21 crore-mark.

