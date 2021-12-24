AP Ticket rates: Nani’s comments stir up a row

Tollywood’s top heroes are keeping mum on the ticket prices of cinema halls in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan and Nani are the only two heroes who have openly condemned the government’s decision. Nani, whose film Shyam Singha Roy releases tomorrow, expressed his opinion on this matter without mincing words.

He said the current ticket prices in AP are an insult to the audiences. A grocery shop owner is earning more money than a theater owner, he said. However, his comments have not gone well with the Andhra Pradesh government. The YSRC leaders have slammed Nani.

Producer Natti Kumar demanded an apology from Nani. He asked Nani to offer an apology to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the CM is extending all the help to the film industry.

Natti Kumar also said all things would be sorted out by January 4th. Meanwhile, the government has been seizing the theaters on the pretext of lack of renewal of licenses and other issues.