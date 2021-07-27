Aparna Balamurali to pair opposite RJ Balaji in 'Veetla Visheshanga', remake of 'Badhaai Ho'

Boney Kapoor, the producer of Ajith's Nerkonda Paarva i and Valimai is bankrolling the remake.

Aparna Balamurali, who paired opposite Suriya in Soorarai Pottru has been roped in play RJ Balaji's pair in the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit film Badhaai Ho.

To be directed by RJ Balaji, the title of the film is Veetla Visheshanga and the team has secured the rights from director K Bhagyaraj.

Sathyaraj is likely to play RJ Balaji's dad and Urvashi is all set to play his mom. The shoot of this film will go on floors in August and the makers are planning to wrap it up in one month.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be updated by the team.