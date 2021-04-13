Aparna Balamurali to play the lead in 'Ula'

Actress Aparna Balamurali, who became a south Indian sensation with the success of the Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, is playing the lead in Ula. The first look poster of the movie, directed by Praveen Prabharam, has been released.

According to reports, Ula is a female-centric story. Praveen Prabharam has earlier directed the Tovino Thomas movie, Kalki.