Aparna Mishra to appear in new episode of 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'

The story of the new episode titled 'Nazm' revolves around an unusual love story of a young couple Nazm and Toofan. While both fall in love with each other, Toofan starts to have doubts over Nazm's character. What follows is the pair getting separated due to Nazm's uncle, Mr Khan, who wanted to earn money through her and ends up killing her father. Despite a lot of struggles and problems, it will be interesting to see if Nazm and Toofan reunite?

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Aparna Mishra of 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame plays a young girl named 'Nazm' in the upcoming episode of TV series 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'. The actress says it is her belief in love that made her come on board.

Talking about the show, Aparna said, "It was my belief in love that made me say yes and want to be a part of 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya's upcoming episode Nazm. I play the role of Nazm, an 18-year-old girl, who falls in love with a DJ and confesses her love after a lot of trouble. It's a character, who wears her heart on her sleeve, which is why I could relate to her so well. I am grateful to my fans and audience who has been always supporting me in every step. I hope you love Nazm too."

'Tujhse Hai Raabta' fame Sidharth Dhanda is playing the character of Toofan.

Sidharth said, "Being a romantic person in real life, I always wanted to do some romantic, intense love stories that are filled with emotion. I am grateful that I got to be a part of the show as this was the perfect one for me. I really love the way this show illustrates love stories from a different angle that the audience manages to relate with. I had a great time on the sets working alongside Aparna and a very talented crew."

The episode releases on September 2 on Zing.

