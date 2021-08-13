Aparshakti Khurana had a great time shooting 'Helmet'

While it is unclear what will be the medium of release for the film, the actor is in high spirits.

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana's upcoming film "Helmet" has been waiting for an apt release for a while. However, now with better days coming in and theatres opening, the actor is excited to bring the story to the audience.

"I had a great time shooting for Helmet. The cast and the crew became more than a family. Kudos to Rohan Shankar the writer and Satram the director of the film for creating such a fun world. Looking forward to sharing it with all of you," says the actor.

Adding to this, the film's producer Dino Morea says an exciting surprise is in store for the audience.

"We are very thrilled to make the audience laugh after the tough year we've all had. The team of the film is pulling all the stops to offer a comedy that comes from the heart of India. We have a surprise for the audience, and we can't wait to bring it to them," says Dino.

"Helmet" is being tagged as India's first film on condoms with a sweet message.

Rohan Shankar ("Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi" fame) has written the screenplay-dialogues for the film.

Directed by Satram, the film cast also includes Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

The film is expected to release this year.

--IANS

ym/dc/ksk/