Aparshakti Khurana releases Asees Kaur's new song 'Aaya jado da'

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Aparshakti Khurana features in the music video of Asees Kaur's new song "Aaya jado da" along with Parul Gulati. Aparshakti released the song on Instagram on Friday.

The song written and composed by Nirmaan was launched by Aparshakti on Instagram. Without saying much, he simply wrote as caption: " #Ayajadoda".