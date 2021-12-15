Aparshakti Khurana shares his character's look from 'Dhoka Round D Corner'

He wrote in the caption, "Just found this in my photo gallery. Looking forward to Dhokha, a @tseriesfilms suspense thriller. It launches @khushalikumar also starring @actormaddy @darshankumaar and is directed by @kookievgulati P.S - Releasing soon in 2022 (sic)."

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Aparshakti Khurana, who will be soon seen in the upcoming suspense thriller 'Dhoka Round D Corner', has shared his first look from the film. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him in his character's get up.

In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting short hair, clad in a brown and orange checked shirt and pointing a gun at an undisclosed target with a cold-blooded look on his face. This one is a complete departure from his earlier roles where he has essayed comical parts or the protagonist's best friend.

This is his first suspense thriller, where he will be playing a parallel lead. Talking about the same, Aparshakti said, "Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanting to do for a very long time. Extremely delighted by the response I have been getting for the first look of the film. Let's get cracking with loads of action ahead!"

The film, which also stars R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar, wrapped its shooting last month and is all set for a 2022 release.

--IANS

aa/kr