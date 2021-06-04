Aparshakti Khurana, wife expecting first child

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child. Aparshakti made the announcement on Instagram, with a black and white picture where the actor is seen kissing his wifes baby bump.

He wrote: "Lockdown main kam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hain #PreggerAlert (In lockdown, work did not expand so thought of expanding the family #PreggerAlert)."