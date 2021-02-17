Aparshakti Khurana's 'well-travelled' blue suit

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana may travel the world and it seems he prefers his trousseau to travel, too! He recently wore a blue velvet suit at an event, which had to be flown from London to Mumbai.

The actor recently hosted a beauty event in Mumbai and looked dapper in the blue velvet suit. Apparently, the suit was transported via four flights from London to Mumbai, to reach the actor in time.