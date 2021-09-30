  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Hollywood
  4. Apple bags rights of Brad Pitt, George Clooney's new thriller

Apple bags rights of Brad Pitt, George Clooney's new thriller

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 30th, 2021, 09:15:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Brad Pitt and George Clooney (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): Hollywood icons Brad Pitt and George Clooney are all set to reunite for a new thriller, whose rights have been acquired by American tech giant Apple.

Other popular streaming platforms Sony, Lionsgate, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros were also involved in a bidding war for the film, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts will write, helm and produce the upcoming project. Clooney and Pitt will star and produce via their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.
Clooney and Pitt last starred together in the 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise. They were also a part of 'Burn After Reading'. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features