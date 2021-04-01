April 2021: Rs 270 Cr business hangs on 7 films

Telugu cinema is the only film industry in India that has bounced back after the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first quarter of 2021, 66 Telugu films hit the theaters. Another dozen dubbed films saw the theatrical release.

Several hits in the first three months

Out of these, ‘Krack’, ‘Uppena’ and ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ turned out to be blockbusters. Especially the massive success of ‘Uppena’ and ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ surprised everyone, from the trade to the filmmakers. Both these movies have brought huge profits and also proved that the Telugu cinema industry has recovered. Films like ‘Red’, ‘Master’, ‘Zombie Reddy’, ’30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela’, and ‘Naandhi’ have also made money.

Now, we are entering into a crucial phase of the summer season. While the second wave of COVID-19 is hanging like a sword on the neck of the film industry, producers are gearing up to release biggies like ‘Vakeel Saab’ this month.

Less number of releases, high volume of business

In April, we will witness the release of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Love Story’, Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and Rana’s ‘Virata Parvam’. April will see a fewer number of releases but the business volume is high. Around Rs 270 Cr worth of theatrical business has been done on the total seven notable movies that are releasing this movie.

So, April 2021 is a crucial month for the trade.

Wild Dog (30 Cr) – April 2

Sulthan (10 Cr) – April 2

Vakeel Saab (150 Cr) – April 9

Love Story (35 Cr) – April 16

Tuck Jagadish (35 Cr) – April 23

Thalaivi ( 5 Cr) – April 23

Virata Parvam (20 Cr) – April 30

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu