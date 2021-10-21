AR Murugadoss busy with the pre-production of his next multilingual!

He was supposed to do a film with Vijay but both the actor and the production house Sun Pictures did not like the final script so, they eventually dropped the project.

Leading director AR Murugadoss faced a big setback in his career after delivering the lackluster film Darbar with Superstar Rajinikanth, the film bombed at the box office and was also turned down by critics.

Now, Murugadoss is silently working on a multilingual VFX-driven film to be produced by a leading VFX company Prime Focus.

The film will have a large creature(to be created and filmed with the help of VFX) that travels along with the protagonist. Sources say that Murugadoss is planning to make this film in multiple Indian languages.

An official announcement on this project will be out very soon!

