AR Murugadoss to produce a pan-Indian film titled 1947!

He was supposed to direct Vijay but the project got shelved after Sun Pictures didn't approve of the script or his hefty salary. The latest update is that Murugadoss will be producing a Pan-Indian film titled 1947 .

After the box office debacle of Darbar , AR Murugadoss hasn't confirmed his next.

The film will be directed by Pon Kumaran who made Kannada films like Charulatha, Vishnuvardhana, Gowdru Hotel, and also penned Superstar Rajinikanth's Lingaa.

The film will be jointly produced by A.R. Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt under the banner Purple Bull Entertainment & A.R. Murugadoss Production.

Meanwhile, Murugadoss is also busy penning the script of his next film. Sources say that this time, the director is planning to team up with a mid-level star.