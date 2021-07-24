  1. Sify.com
  4. AR Rahman agrees with Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush feels excited!

AR Rahman agrees with Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush feels excited!

rajadhanush

In his recent interaction with the media, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja had said that a song should be like a freshly blossomed flower and one should always feel it like a new song. Ilaiyaraaja also added that most of the people are listening to old songs because they are new even now.

Agreeing with Ilaiyaraaja, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman tweeted the interview link of Ilaiyaraaja.

Dhanush also feels excited with Rahman sharing the interview of Ilaiyaraaja and tweeted: "The tweet and what’s in the tweet !! This is it."

Dhanush is a big fan of both Ilaiyaraaja and Rahman, he often takes references from these two composers. Mutual fans of Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja are also excited with this tweet of the former.

