AR Rahman agrees with Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush feels excited!

In his recent interaction with the media, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja had said that a song should be like a freshly blossomed flower and one should always feel it like a new song. Ilaiyaraaja also added that most of the people are listening to old songs because they are new even now.
Agreeing with Ilaiyaraaja, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman tweeted the interview link of Ilaiyaraaja.
Dhanush also feels excited with Rahman sharing the interview of Ilaiyaraaja and tweeted: "The tweet and what’s in the tweet !! This is it."
Dhanush is a big fan of both Ilaiyaraaja and Rahman, he often takes references from these two composers. Mutual fans of Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja are also excited with this tweet of the former.